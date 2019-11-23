Paris sees big rally against gender violence

Thousands rallied in Paris on Saturday to seek an end to gender violence and femicide in a country where at least 116 women have been killed by current or former partners this year, sparking national outrage.
The march began near the French capital’s main opera house, with several protesters holding up placards bearing the image of a relative or friend killed in gender violence.
“Break the silence, not women,” read one sign. “Down with the patriarchy,” read another.
About 30 marches have been organised throughout France. They involve nearly 70 organisations, political parties, unions and associations.
The government is expected to announce about 40 measures on Monday to tackle the scourge.
