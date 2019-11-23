International

Paris sees big rally against gender violence

Women hold placards as they march against domestic violence, in Paris on November 23, 2019. Activists hold a march through Paris to pressure the French government to take bold steps to prevent deadly domestic violence, a problem President Emmanuel Macron calls

Women hold placards as they march against domestic violence, in Paris on November 23, 2019. Activists hold a march through Paris to pressure the French government to take bold steps to prevent deadly domestic violence, a problem President Emmanuel Macron calls "France's shame."   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

“Break the silence, not women,” read one sign. “Down with the patriarchy,” read another.

Thousands rallied in Paris on Saturday to seek an end to gender violence and femicide in a country where at least 116 women have been killed by current or former partners this year, sparking national outrage.

The march began near the French capital’s main opera house, with several protesters holding up placards bearing the image of a relative or friend killed in gender violence.

“Break the silence, not women,” read one sign. “Down with the patriarchy,” read another.

About 30 marches have been organised throughout France. They involve nearly 70 organisations, political parties, unions and associations.

The government is expected to announce about 40 measures on Monday to tackle the scourge.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
France
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 10:43:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/paris-sees-big-rally-against-gender-violence/article30063493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY