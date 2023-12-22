GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pakistan's top court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan in cipher case

It was not immediately clear if Mr. Khan would be released from jail as he has multiple arrest warrants issued against him in several other cases

December 22, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - KARACHI

Reuters
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his aides in a case related to an alleged leak of State secrets, his lawyer said.

It was not immediately clear if Mr. Khan would be released from jail as he has multiple arrest warrants issued against him in several other cases, said Salman Safdar, one of Mr. Khan's lawyers.

Also read | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan charged in cipher case

Mr. Khan, a former cricket star, has been in jail since August after his conviction on corruption charges in a separate case.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of leaking State secrets. The charges are related to a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's Ambassador in Washington last year, which Khan is accused of making public.

