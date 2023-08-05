HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to 3 years in Toshakhana corruption case

The arrest comes after a trial court sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case

August 05, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police officers prepare to take position at a road leading to the residence of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday, which could disqualify him from politics. It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power.

Police officers prepare to take position at a road leading to the residence of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday, which could disqualify him from politics. It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by the police at his home in Lahore after he was found guilty in the the Toshakhana corruption case. A Pakistani trial court sentenced him to three years in jail in the case in which he has been accused profiting from selling expensive state gifts when he was in power.

Additional Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Islamabad-based district and sessions judge also imposed Rs100,000 fine on Khan, adding that he would be kept in jail for another six months if failed to pay the fine. The verdict could bar Khan from politics.

“Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman,” Mr. Dilawar said in his judgment.

The verdict comes after the Islamabad High Court set aside a trial court verdict and instructed the local court to decide the matter of maintainability again after a fresh hearing of the case.. The trial court in Islamabad resumed hearing the Toshakhana reference filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on August 4.

ALSO READ
Pakistan court declares Toshakhana case against Imran Khan inadmissible: Report

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by the former cricketer-turned-politician became a major issue in national politics after the ECP disqualified Khan on October 21, 2022, for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by the former cricketer-turned-politician became a major issue in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Mr. Khan for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

(with inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Pakistan / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.