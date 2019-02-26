International

Pakistan to raise issue of India’s ‘violation’ of LoC at UN, OIC: Report

Pakistan’s Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. File

Pakistan’s Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. File   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Joint session of Parliament to be called to take the the law makers into confidence.

Pakistan will raise the issue of India’s “violation” of the Line of Control (LoC) at the United Nations and other international forums, a media said Tuesday, quoting sources.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by the top civil and military leadership, including Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Geo TV reported.

“It was decided that the matter of Indian LoC violation be immediately raised at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations and with friendly countries,” the news channel said, citing sources.

In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will make contact to raise the issue at international forums, sources added.

During the meeting, it was also decided that a joint session will be called to take the Parliament into confidence.

Mr. Qureshi briefed the participants of the meeting on the current situation in the wake of Indian air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr. Qureshi chaired an emergency consultative meeting at the Foreign Office.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said, Pakistan “holds the right to self-defence and a befitting response to Indian aggression.”

Comments
Related Topics International
war
national security
terrorism (crime)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2019 3:42:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-to-raise-issue-of-indias-violation-of-loc-at-un-oic-report/article26373929.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story