Pakistan's jailed ex-PM Imran Khan claims election victory

Independent candidates backed by Imran Khan won the most seats in Thursday’s national election, despite him being in jail and his party barred from the polls

February 10, 2024 02:41 am | Updated 02:44 am IST - ISLAMABAD

Reuters
Imran Khan. File

Imran Khan. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 9 claimed victory in the country’s general election in an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence and shared on his X social media account.

In the message, which is usually delivered by word through his lawyers, Mr. Khan rejected rival Nawaz Sharif’s earlier claim to victory. Mr. Khan called on his supporters to celebrate a win that was achieved despite what he calls a crackdown on his party.

Also Read: People of Pakistan to decide its future leadership: U.S.

Independent candidates backed by Mr. Khan won the most seats in Thursday’s national election, despite him being in jail and his party barred from the polls.

