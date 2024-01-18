GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan conducts strikes against militant groups inside Iran: intelligence official

The attack comes after Iran carried out strikes against "terrorist targets" late Tuesday in Pakistan

January 18, 2024 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - Islamabad

AFP
Representational image of the Iran flag

Representational image of the Iran flag | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Pakistan military carried out overnight strikes on militant groups in Iran, an intelligence official said Thursday, as Iranian media reported several explosions near the border with Pakistan.

ALSO READ
India defends Iran, cites its position against terrorism

"I can only confirm that we have conducted strikes against anti-Pakistan militant groups that were targeted inside Iran," a senior intelligence source not authorised to give information to the media told AFP, adding that a government statement would follow later in the morning.

ALSO READ | Why did Iran carry out strikes in three countries?

It comes after Iran carried out strikes against "terrorist targets" late Tuesday in Pakistan — an attack that Islamabad said killed two children.

The missile and drone attack targeted the Jaish al-Adl group in Pakistan, Iran's government said.

Pakistan's foreign ministry on Wednesday denounced the "unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty" before recalling its ambassador from Iran and blocking Tehran's envoy — currently in Iran — from returning to the country.

Tehran and Islamabad frequently accuse each other of allowing militants to operate from the other's territory to launch attacks, but it is rare that official forces on either side engage.

Related Topics

Iran / Pakistan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.