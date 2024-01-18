Pakistan-Iran attacks live updates | Pakistan hits ‘terrorist hideouts’ in Iran after Tehran strikes

January 18, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

Pakistan on January 18 conducted “precision military strikes” against what it called “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s Siestan-Balochistan province that killed seven people, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in Balochistan.

Iran’s attack and Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes have raised tensions in the volatile region, already roiled by Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the targeting of the merchant ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthis.

Earlier, Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits, hours after Tehran launched unprecedented missile and drone strikes on what it said were directed at the bases of a terrorist group in the restive Balochistan province.

