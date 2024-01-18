GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Pakistan-Iran attacks live updates | Pakistan hits ‘terrorist hideouts’ in Iran after Tehran strikes

Iran, faced with growing internal and external security challenges as West Asia is engulfed in a widening crisis, moved to strike its enemies in neighbouring countries

January 18, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A man looks at a television screen after the Pakistani foreign ministry said the country conducted strikes inside Iran targeting separatist militants, two days after Tehran said it attacked Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistani territory, in Karachi, Pakistan on January 18, 2024.

A man looks at a television screen after the Pakistani foreign ministry said the country conducted strikes inside Iran targeting separatist militants, two days after Tehran said it attacked Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistani territory, in Karachi, Pakistan on January 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pakistan on January 18 conducted “precision military strikes” against what it called “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s Siestan-Balochistan province that killed seven people, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in Balochistan. 

Iran’s attack and Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes have raised tensions in the volatile region, already roiled by Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the targeting of the merchant ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthis.

Earlier, Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits, hours after Tehran launched unprecedented missile and drone strikes on what it said were directed at the bases of a terrorist group in the restive Balochistan province.

Follow for latest updates:

  • January 18, 2024 13:11
    Iran summons Pakistan envoy over strike on border region: local media

    Iran summoned Pakistan’s charge d’affaires following missile strike that hit a border region and killed at least seven people, local media reported.

    “Following the early morning attack by Pakistan on a border village in Sistan Baluchistan province, an hour ago the Pakistani charge d’affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry for an explanation,” Tasnim news agency said.

    AFP

  • January 18, 2024 13:08
    Analysis | Why did Iran carry out strikes in three countries?

    People protest the Iranian strikes at the house of Peshraw Dizayi in Irbil, Iraq on January 16, 2024. Dizayi, a prominent Kurdish businessman, was killed in one of the Irbil strikes along with members of his family.

    On December 15, 2023, a police station in Rask in Iran’s Sistan Baluchestan province, roughly 60 km from the Pakistani border, came under attack by a number of gunmen. At least 11 Iranian security personnel were killed in the attack, which was claimed by the Jaish al-Adl (the Army of Justice), a Sunni Islamist group operating in the border region that has been designated as a terror outfit by Tehran. 

    Read here

  • January 18, 2024 13:06
    China says willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran after strikes

    Beijing said it was willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran following an exchange of fire against militant targets in their border region, including a strike that Tehran said killed at least seven civilians.

    “The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

    “We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish,” she said.

    AFP

  • January 18, 2024 13:05
    Pakistan launches retaliatory airstrikes in Iran after Tehran attack, killing at least seven people

    Pakistan’s air force launched retaliatory airstrikes in Iran allegedly targeting militant hideouts, an attack that killed at least seven people and further raised tensions between the neighboring nations.

    The strikes in Sistan and Baluchestan province followed Iran’s attack Tuesday on Pakistani soil that killed two children in the southwestern Baluchistan province. The attacks Tuesday and Thursday appeared to target separate Baluch militant groups that the two countries have alleged find safe havens in the other.

    Read here

