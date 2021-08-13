International

Pakistan blames Indian, Afghanistan intelligence agencies for July 14 bus attack

Local residents and rescue workers gather at the site of bus attack, in Kohistan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on July 14, 2021.  

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on August 12, that a bus attack that killed nine Chinese workers, last month, was a suicide bombing carried out by Islamist militants backed by Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies.

On July 14, a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site in northern Pakistan, was hit by a blast in the district of Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Also Read
People wheel a gurney towards an ambulance outside a hospital in Dasu, after a bus with Chinese nationals on board plunged into a ravine in Upper Kohistan following a blast.

13 killed, including 9 Chinese, after bus falls into ravine in Pakistan

 

Pakistan originally blamed a mechanical failure for the blast but later said traces of explosives were detected and that it could not rule out an attack.

Mr. Qureshi, addressing a news conference in Islamabad, with a top investigator, said that Pakistan has data evidence to back the allegation that intelligence agencies of the two neighbouring countries were involved.

The minister said an investigation into the attack showed that there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies.

Mr. Qureshi said that Pakistani Taliban militants - known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella movement of militant groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State - carried out the attack on July 14 with the backing of the two intelligence agencies.

"As per our investigation the Afghan soil was used for this incident... about its planning and its execution we're seeing a clear nexus between NDS and RAW," Mr. Qureshi said.

Officials from the Indian and Afghan foreign ministries could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged his Pakistani counterpart last month to hold accountable the culprits in what he called a terrorist attack. Chinese investigators have been involved in the probe, Mr. Qureshi said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
India-Afghanistan
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2021 12:06:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-blames-indian-afghanistan-intelligence-agencies-involved-in-july-14-bus-attack/article35891258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY