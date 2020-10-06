Pak. man held in killing of Ahmadi professor

The shooting took place in Peshawar

The Pakistani police said on Tuesday they have arrested a man who acted as an accomplice to a Sunni Muslim college professor in the shooting of a colleague from the country’s minority Ahmadi community.

The shooting took place in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, a day after the two professors allegedly had a heated discussion over a religious matter, the police said.

The assailant, Professor Farooq Maad, remains at large. He and his accomplice, opened fire on the car of Professor Naeem Khattak as he was driving to work.

The arrested man, identified as Mubashar, was being questioned, the police said.

Ahmadis make a tiny minority of the 220 million Muslim-majority Pakistan. Pakistan’s Parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974, and they have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.