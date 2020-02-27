International

Pak. confirms first 2 COVID-19 cases

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, in patients who had recently travelled to Iran, officials said.

One of the patients, who tested positive in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, had spent three days in the Iranian holy city of Qom along with a group of 28 pilgrims, before returning on Feb. 20, a provincial official said.

“We are locating the other members of the group so they can be put in an isolation ward,” Murtaza Wahab, adviser to the chief minister of Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital, told Reuters.

Health Minister Zafar Mirza told reporters the second patient, from the capital Islamabad, had also returned from Iran.

