HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Official action indicated for Biocon arm's unit in Malaysia after USFDA inspection

The Official Action Indicated status may cause delay and/or withholding of pending product approvals or supplements from the facility, Biocon Limited said in a regulatory filing.

October 18, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Biocon Limited on October 18 said the U.S. health regulator has classified as 'official action indicated' for the manufacturing facility of group firm Biocon Sdn Bhd at Johor, Malaysia following an inspection.

The OAI (Official Action Indicated) status may cause delay and/or withholding of pending product approvals or supplements from the facility, Biocon Limited said in a regulatory filing.

"Biocon Sdn Bhd, a step-down subsidiary of Biocon Biologics Limited, has received a communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pursuant to its July 2023 GMP inspection at its insulins manufacturing facility at Johor, Malaysia," a company spokesperson said in the filing.

The USFDA has "determined the inspection classification as 'OAI' (Official Action Indicated). The OAI status may cause delay and/or withholding of pending product approvals or supplements from the facility", the spokesperson added.

As per the USFDA, OAI implies that the regulator may withhold approval of any pending product applications or supplements filed from such facility till the outstanding observations related to non-compliance of manufacturing norms laid down by it.

The spokesperson said the company has submitted a comprehensive corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) plan to the USFDA in response to observations from the July inspection and believe it is on track to complete all actions as committed.

"The company will continue to engage with the agency to understand any outstanding concerns and work closely to address them expeditiously. We do not believe that this will have a material impact on the manufacturing and distribution of the company's commercial products for the U.S. market," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Malaysia / defence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.