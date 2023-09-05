HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet Putin in Russia this month: U.S. official

The two leaders are expected to meet as talks on a weapons sale are advancing

September 05, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - WASHINGTON

AP
File picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting in Vladivostok, Russia

File picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting in Vladivostok, Russia | Photo Credit: Reuters

A U.S. official said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia soon to meet with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin tries to acquire military equipment for use in its war in Ukraine.

ALSO READ
North Korea test-fires missiles as part of mock 'nuclear attack'

The official, who was not authorised to address the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. expects Mr. Kim will make the trip within the month. The official said the U.S. isn’t sure exactly where or when the meeting would take place, but the Pacific port city of Vladivostok would be a likely possibility given its relative proximity to North Korea.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson noted Monday that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu travelled to Pyongyang recently and tried to persuade North Korea to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.

Ms. Watson said, “We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia.”

She added that the U.S. is urging North Korea "to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia.”

Mr. Shoigu said Monday that the two countries may hold joint war games.

The New York Times first reported that Mr. Kim planned to meet with Mr. Putin in Russia this month.

The White House said last week that it had intelligence indicating that Mr. Putin and Mr. Kim swapped letters following Mr. Shoigu’s visit. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the letters were “more at the surface level” but that Russian and North Korean talks on a weapons sale were advancing.

Related Topics

Russia / North Korea / defence equipment

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.