HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. says Russia’s Shoigu looking for weapons in North Korea

While in North Korea, Russia's Defence Minister Shoigu met the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, in what Pyongyang’s state media described as “a friendly talk”

July 29, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Brisbane, Australia

AFP
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia is scrambling to buy arms from allies across the world. File

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia is scrambling to buy arms from allies across the world. File | Photo Credit: AP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 29 said that the United States believes Russia's Defence Minister is in North Korea to secure supplies of weapons to aid the stalled invasion of Ukraine.

Following Sergei Shoigu's arrival on a rare trip to Pyongyang, Mr. Blinken said that Russia is scrambling to buy arms from allies across the world.

Also Read | Russian and Chinese delegates join North Korean leader Kim at a parade showing his newest missiles

"I strongly doubt he's there on holiday," Mr. Blinken told reporters in Australia.

"We're seeing Russia desperately looking for support, for weapons, wherever it can find them to continue to prosecute its aggression against Ukraine," he said.

"We see that in North Korea, we see that as well with Iran, which has provided many drones to Russia that it's using to destroy civilian infrastructure and killed civilians in Ukraine."

While in North Korea, Mr. Shoigu met the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, in what Pyongyang’s state media described as “a friendly talk”.

Russia, a historic ally of North Korea, is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.

Related Topics

World / diplomacy / politics / North Korea / Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / USA

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.