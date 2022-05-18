  1. Mr. Kim Jong Un asked health workers to step up disinfection efforts at offices and homes. He said that most transmissions were occurring within communities isolated from one another. Workplaces, he said, should be isolated by units to block the virus from spreading.
  2. He directed officials not to halt economic activities. Construction, agricultural and other scheduled state projects to continue. He also ordered officials to avoid any lapse in security. Hours after North Korea’s sudden admission, the country test-fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea.
  3. The Politburo issued an emergency order to immediately release and quickly distribute state medicine reserves and for pharmacies to remain open 24 hours. Mr. Kim Jong Un, meanwhile, said he was donating some of his private medicine supplies to help the anti-virus campaign.