GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No power in many Ukraine homes after Russian drone attack

The overnight attack echoed the systematic bombardments by Russian forces last winter that left millions in Ukraine without power, heating or water for extended stretches.

February 02, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kyiv

AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman of the attack drones battalion of the Achilles 92nd brigade, prepares a Vampire combat drone before flying over positions of Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 1, 2024.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the attack drones battalion of the Achilles 92nd brigade, prepares a Vampire combat drone before flying over positions of Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine said that tens of thousands of people were without power after a barrage of two dozen Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in the centre of the country.

The overnight attack echoed the systematic bombardments by Russian forces last winter that left millions in Ukraine without power, heating or water for extended stretches.

The air force said Moscow had launched 24 Iranian-designed drones at Ukraine, where a national energy provider said its facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region were damaged, adding that defence systems had downed 11.

ALSO READ
Rumours that Ukraine's top commander may be dismissed expose rifts in Ukraine top brass

"This led to a power outage for more than 40,000 subscribers," the head of the region, Sergiy Lysak, said on social media, adding that two mines were also without power.

The energy provider Ukrenergo said one of its substations in the city of Kryvyi Rig — President Volodymyr Zelensky's home town — was damaged during the attack.

Around 100 miners trapped underground had been brought out unharmed, regional officials said.

Mr. Lysak also said a 37-year-old man was injured by Russian shelling on the village of Pokrovske.

ALSO READ
Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin, who called Putin cowardly, for four years

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, authorities said around 64 towns and settlements had been left without electricity by Russian shelling.

Russia has also accused Ukraine of carrying out drone attacks on its territory.

Ukraine launched over a dozen drones at villages in Russia's border region of Belgorod over the past day, but no casualties have been reported, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Related Topics

World / Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.