U.S. rapper Nicki Minaj held by police at Amsterdam airport

Minaj was detained hours before she was due to perform a concert in Manchester, England.

Published - May 26, 2024 12:22 am IST - AMSTERDAM:

Reuters
Nicki Minaj said she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on allegation of possession of soft drugs. File.

Nicki Minaj said she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on allegation of possession of soft drugs. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

American rapper Nicki Minaj said she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Saturday on allegation of possession of soft drugs.

Minaj, 41, was detained hours before she was due to perform a concert in Manchester, England.

The singer posted a video on social media platform X in which she seemed to be told by a Schiphol employee that police wanted to "search all her luggage".

"Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls," she said in a following post.

Dutch military police confirmed a 41-year-old American woman had been held for possession of soft drugs on Saturday, adding it was prohibited to take such substances out of the Netherlands.

Police did not confirm the suspect's name, but said she was still in custody pending an investigation.

The former "American Idol" judge played a show in Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on Thursday and is due to return there for another show on June 2.

