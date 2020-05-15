News Analysis | Can Iran weather the economic storm?

Iran, the hardest hit country by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in West Asia, is struggling to cope with several challenges at the same time — from the crippling U.S. sanctions and a collapsing economy to falling oil prices and a severe public health crisis.

Even before the pandemic struck the country, the Islamic Republic was reeling under a deep economic crisis, mainly due to the sanctions imposed by Washington. The sanctions resulted in a sharp fall in Iran’s oil exports — from over 3.5 million barrels a day in May 2018 when the U.S. pulled out of the deal to less than 5,00,000 barrels a day now — and economic contraction. Then came the double whammy of the pandemic and the oil price crash.

Sanctions and pandemic: On America’s Iran policy

The pandemic crisis “is adding to the existing burdens on the country’s economy, which last year saw the GDP shrink by 7.6% as U.S. sanctions cut into its crude exports and trade,” said Naysan Rafati, Senior Iran Analyst at the International Crisis Group. “The recent drop in oil prices and demand, combined with a slowdown in domestic and regional commerce as a result of the coronavirus, means that Tehran will have to grapple with significant financial challenges at a time when the nuclear agreement is hanging by a thread and regional tensions with the U.S. and its allies remain significant,” Mr. Rafati told The Hindu.

Price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, crashed by 50% in March. Brent crude price was hovering around $27 a barrel on Friday afternoon in London. The oil shock came at a time when Iran was already struggling hard to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. As of Friday afternoon, the country has seen over 1,16,000 infections and 6,900 deaths.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast that Iran’s economy will contract by 6% this year. Inflation, which hit 41% last year, is expected to be around 34.2% this year.

Reduced oil dependency

Grappled with hyperinflation, Iran has already introduced a new currency, toman — 1 toman will be worth 10,000 riyals. The Iranian government has claimed that the impact of the oil crisis on the economy would be minimum compared to other oil exporters as the Islamic Republic has reduced its dependence on petroleum.

In 2019, oil sales made up only 29% government revenues. For Saudi Arabia, the share stands at about 87%. In 2020, the Iranian government has accounted for a further fall in the share of oil in revenues to 9%, according to the New York-based Eurasia Group. But achieving even this number is doubtful as the budget for the current year expected Iran to export 1 millions barrels of crude a day at $50 a barrel.

Sales have since fallen to less than 5,00,000 barrels a day, while prices have plunged to just $27 a barrel. To prevent a total economic collapse, the government decided to ease the virus restrictions on businesses and the public in late April even as infections were spreading fast.

Aggressive foreign policy

The plan, as Iran’s actions suggests, is to strike a balance between the economy and the fight against COVID-19, while at the same time pushing for expanding the country’s strategic interests in the region. And as the Iran economy is used to prolonged crises in the past, mainly due to the international sanctions, its leaders are trying to turn the crisis into an opportunity to mobilise power by attacking their favourite rival — the U.S.

The Iranian government has blamed the U.S. sanctions for the severity of the virus attack on its people. Iran’s proxies in Iraq continued to target U.S. forces, killing two Americans on March 11. In the Gulf, the Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out operations, harassing the American Navy, which prompted Mr. Trump to authorise the Navy to shoot down Iranian boats. Last month, Iran said it launched a military satellite into the orbit.

This fits well into a time-tested strategy of taking a more aggressive foreign policy and whipping up nationalist sentiments whenever the domestic crisis worsens.

“Iran’s resilience should not be underestimated,” said K.P. Fabian, a former Indian diplomat, and an expert on West Asia. “Iran cannot be sanctioned further and it hopes to see Trump out,” Mr. Fabian, who was posted in Tehran during the Iranian revolution in 1979, told The Hindu.