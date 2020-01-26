U.S. won’t lift curbs on Iran for talks, says Trump

International

Iran had sought withdrawal of sanctions as a precondition for negotiations

The United States will not lift sanctions on Iran in order to negotiate, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted late on Saturday, seemingly in response to a Der Spiegel interview with Iran’s Foreign Minister.

“Iranian Foreign Minister says Iran wants to negotiate with The United States, but wants sanctions removed. @FoxNews @OANN No Thanks!” Mr. Trump tweeted in English on Saturday and later in Farsi.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded on Sunday by tweeting an excerpt from the interview with German magazine Der Spiegel published on Friday, where he said Iran is still open to negotiations with U.S. if sanctions are lifted.

Raised tensions

“@realdonaldtrump is better advised to base his foreign policy comments & decisions on facts, rather than @FoxNews headlines or his Farsi translators,” Mr. Zarif said in the tweet with the interview excerpt.

Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have reached the highest levels in decades after the U.S. killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, prompting Iran to fire missiles days later at bases in Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed.

Tensions between the two have been increasing steadily since Mr. Trump pulled the United States out of Iran’s nuclear pact with world powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have driven down Iran’s oil exports and hammered its economy.

