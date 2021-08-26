International

New Zealand has biggest case day in over a year

A medical worker administers a COVID-19 test at a testing clinic during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease in Auckland, New Zealand on August 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Zealand has reported 68 new community cases of the coronavirus, the largest daily increase since April of last year as an outbreak of the delta variant continues to grow.

The government put the nation into a strict lockdown last week as it tries to stamp out the outbreak, which has grown to a total of 277 infections.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on August 26 that she is confident the lockdown is working and new cases will soon begin to drop.

Also on August 26, national carrier Air New Zealand reported an annual loss of 440 million New Zealand dollars, or about $306 million, after revenue dropped nearly 50% due to the pandemic-induced plunge in international travel.


