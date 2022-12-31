New Year Live Updates | World gears up to welcome 2023

December 31, 2022 03:45 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

The world’s eight billion people on December 31 prepared to usher in 2023 and farewell a turbulent 12 months marked by war in Europe, stinging price rises and Lionel Messi’s world cup glory.

After a few pandemic-dampened years, many will be looking to cut loose this New Year’s Eve, setting aside pinched budgets and a virus that is increasingly forgotten, but not gone. While COVID-19 continues to cause death and dismay, particularly in China, which is battling a nationwide surge in infections after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures, authorities are now treating the virus as a threat people are living with.

Dozens of cities in Croatia, including the capital Zagreb, cancelled New Year fireworks after pet lovers warned about the damaging effects of noise and gases on animals and people, calling for more environmentally-aware celebrations.

Here are the latest updates of the new year celebrations from across the world.

New Zealand

New Zealand is one of the first cities to welcome 2023

In Auckland, large crowds are expected below the Sky Tower, where a 10-second countdown to midnight will precede fireworks display to welcome the new year. The celebrations in New Zealand’s largest city are expected to be well-received after COVID-19 forced them to be canceled a year ago. Authorities expect revelers to gather at several vantage points across the city including Devonport, which enables a view of the festivities across the harbor.

Other features include a laser light and animation show, which will take in several landmarks in Auckland. -AP

South Korea

South Korea welcomes 2023

Kiribati

Kiribati is the first country to greet 2023

The Pacific nation of Kiribati will be the first country to greet the new year, with the clock ticking into 2023 one hour ahead of neighbors including New Zealand. -AP

Australia

Australia to welcome 2023 with a bang

Sydney will be among the first major cities to ring in 2023, staking its claim to be the “New Year’s Eve capital of the world” after two years of lockdown and Omicron-muted festivities.

Organizers have said a rainbow waterfall will be a prominent feature of the New Year’s Eve party. More than 7,000 fireworks will be launched from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and a further 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.

In Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, organizers have arranged for a family-friendly fireworks display along the Yarra River as dusk falls before a second session at midnight. -AP

Malaysia

Malaysia cancels its new year countdown

Malaysia’s government cancelled its New Year countdown and fireworks event at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur after flooding across the nation displaced tens of thousands of people and a landslide killed 31 people this month.

The country’s famous Petronas Twin Towers said it would pare down its celebration with no performances or fireworks. -Reuters

Russia

Russia will welcome 2023 in the backdrop of its conflict with Ukraine

In Vladimir Putin’s Russia, there seems to be a dulled appetite for grand celebrations.

Moscow has cancelled its traditional fireworks show after Mayor Sergei Sobyanin asked residents to vote on how to mark the occasion. -AFP

India

Security beefed up, special trains to run as Mumbai gets ready for New Year’s Eve revelry

As Mumbai gears up to ring in the new year without any COVID-19 restrictions after two years, the police on Saturday beefed up security across the city to prevent any untoward incident.

The police are anticipating large gatherings near the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra and other prominent locations, and security arrangements have been made accordingly, the official said.

The U.S.A

New Year preparations in the U.S.