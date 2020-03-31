International

Netanyahu tests negative for COVID 19 after his aide’s infection

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on March. 8, 2020.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on March. 8, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The tests were conducted earlier on Monday after it was found out that his advisor Rivka Paluch had been infected with the virus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his office said, after one of his aides has contracted the virus.

The prime minister’s office on Monday said in a statement that the tests of Netanyahu’s family and his close team also came out negative, Xinhua news agency reported.

The prime minister was expected to stay in quarantine despite the test result until the epidemiological investigation into the case is concluded.

Mr. Netanyahu was leading efforts to contain the coronavirus spread in Israel while struggling to finalize a new coalition government with his former opponent Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party.

Mr. Netanyahu is also facing a criminal trial set to begin on May 24, over his suspected bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases.

