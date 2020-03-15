Israeli PM’s corruption trial postponed due to coronavirus

A Jerusalem district court announced on Sunday that it was postponing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial for two months because of restrictions arising from the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Mr. Netanyahu was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in connection to a series of scandals.
But following the emergency health measures the government enacted restricting the gathering of people in public places, the court announced that it was pushing back the hearing until May 24.
Mr. Netanyahu is accused of receiving expensive gifts from wealthy friends and offering to exchange favors with powerful media moguls. He denies the charges.
