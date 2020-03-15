International

Israeli PM’s corruption trial postponed due to coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explains some elections results during a meeting with his nationalist allies and his Likud party members at the Knesset, Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explains some elections results during a meeting with his nationalist allies and his Likud party members at the Knesset, Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem.   | Photo Credit: AP

Mr. Netanyahu is accused of receiving expensive gifts from wealthy friends and offering to exchange favors with powerful media moguls. He denies the charges.

A Jerusalem district court announced on Sunday that it was postponing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial for two months because of restrictions arising from the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Mr. Netanyahu was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in connection to a series of scandals.

But following the emergency health measures the government enacted restricting the gathering of people in public places, the court announced that it was pushing back the hearing until May 24.

Mr. Netanyahu is accused of receiving expensive gifts from wealthy friends and offering to exchange favors with powerful media moguls. He denies the charges.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 12:51:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/israeli-pms-corruption-trial-postponed-due-to-coronavirus/article31073795.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY