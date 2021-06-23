Nepal to resume domestic and international flights with restrictions: Civil aviation ministry

Domestic flights will be allowed to operate with 50% seat occupancy from July 1, while international flights will be operated from June 24 as per the safety protocol developed earlier by the government

Nepal on Wednesday announced to resume both domestic and international flights with restrictions and to limited destinations, weeks after the services were suspended due to the imposition of lockdown amidst the second wave of coronavirus infections.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, domestic flights will be allowed to operate with 50% seat occupancy from July 1, while international flights will be operated from June 24 as per the safety protocol developed earlier by the government.

“The government has also decided to resume regular international flights to and from Kathmandu in limited destinations. With the new decisions in place, Nepal Airlines and Qatar Airways will be allowed to operate two flights each a week in Kathmandu-Doha sector,” the statement issued by the ministry said.

One flight has been allowed to operate between Kathmandu and New Delhi as per the new schedule, the statement said.

Similarly, it has decided to allow four flights each week in Kathmandu-Kuala Lumpur sector, Kathmandu-Istanbul sector, Kathmandu-Dammam and Kathmandu-Kuwait sectors.

Among other sectors, one flight each a week in Kathmandu-Muscat, Kathmandu- Seoul, Kathmandu-Japan, Kathmandu-Chengdu and Kathmandu-Guangzhou sectors.

The health authorities have relaxed prohibitory orders in Kathmandu valley since Wednesday with the decline in COVID-19 cases for the past two weeks.

Till Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country were 627,854 while the number of deaths due to the infection stood at 8,894, the Himalayan Times reported.