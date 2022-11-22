Nepal polls: Nepali Congress bags 4 seats in House of Representatives; PM Deuba leading in Dadeldhura

November 22, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kathmandu

The ruling Nepali Congress has so far won four seats in the House of Representatives, while the main opposition party CPN-UML bagged two seats in the just-concluded Nepal election, the counting of votes of which is underway.

Elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial Assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.

According to Election Commission officials, the Nepali Congress opened its account in Kathmandu with senior NC leader Prakash Man Singh winning the Kathmandu 1 constituency. Mr. Singh secured 7,140 votes against his nearest rival Ravindra Mishra from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) who secured 7,011 votes.

NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa won the House of Representatives election from Kathmandu Constituency No. 4 by a margin of about 7,500 votes. He defeated Rajan Bhattarai of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist). While Mr. Thapa bagged 21,294 votes, Mr. Bhattarai got 13,853 votes.

Prime Minister and NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba is leading by 4,580 votes in Dadeldhura district. He has so far secured 9,773 of the 19,596 votes till counted. His nearest rival, independent candidate Sagar Dhakal, bagged 5,193 votes.

NC also won a HoR seat in Manag district with Tek Bahadur Gurung winning the election by securing 2,547 votes against his nearest rival Palden Gurung of CPM-UML who secured 2,247 votes.

The party also won a HoR in Mustang constituency with Yogendra Thakali defeating Prem Prasad Tulachan of CPN-UML with a margin of 914 votes. Mr. Thakali got 3,992 votes, while Mr. Tulachan bagged 3,078 votes as per the final results.

The CPN-UML bagged its first seat from Lalitpur-2 constituency where Prem Bahadur Maharjan defeated Sudin Shakya of Hamro Nepali Party by a margin of 6,139 votes. Mr. Maharjan bagged 15,025 votes, while his closest rival Mr. Shakya totalled 8,886 votes.

Krishna Gopal Shrestha of CPN-UML won the HoR seat from Kathmandu-9 constituency. He secured 11,956 votes against his nearest rival Tek Bahadur Pokharel of Rastriya Swotantra Party who secured 10,961 votes.

Meanwhile, CPN-Maoist chairman Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda” is leading in Gorkha-2 constituency. He has so far bagged 7,057 votes against his nearest rival Kavindra Burlakoti of RSP who got 1,929 votes.

Former Prime Minister and CPN-UML chairman leader K.P. Sharma Oli is leading in Jhapa 5 constituency with 15,510 votes against his nearest NC rival Khagendra Adhikari who so far secured 8,955 votes.

Nagarik Unmukti Party candidate Gangaram Chaudhary won the HoR election from Kailali-3 constituency. He got 23,120 votes, defeating Kundan Chaudhary of CPN-Maoist Centre who secured 17,749 votes.