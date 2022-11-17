  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CEC Rajiv Kumar invited as international observer for Nepal polls

Elections are scheduled in Nepal on November 20 to elect 275 members of the Federal Parliament and 550 seats of the seven Provincial Assemblies

November 17, 2022 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar.

Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar. | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been invited by the Election Commission of Nepal as an international observer for the forthcoming elections there.

Elections are scheduled in Nepal on November 20 to elect 275 members of the Federal Parliament and 550 seats of the seven Provincial Assemblies.

Mr. Kumar will be leading a delegation of ECI officials as state guest in Nepal from  November 18 to 22, the poll panel said on November 17.

Mr. Kumar would be visiting polling stations in Kathmandu and nearby areas.

The EC also has a similar international election visitors programme where members from other poll management bodies are invited to experience first hand India's Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Related Topics

Nepal / election

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.