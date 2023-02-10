The battle for democracy in Myanmar | In Focus podcast

February 10, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

It’s been a little more than two years since Myanmar’s generals staged a coup and ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy from power. A bloody civil war is raging in the country, with independent estimates suggesting that the military junta had killed nearly 3,000 civilians and jailed another 18,000 since the 1 st of February 2021.

More than a third of Myanmar is not under the control of the military, a top junta functionary admitted recently. Martial law regulations have been extended to another 37 townships where military tribunals can try and sentence “offenders” on charges ranging from treason to spreading “false news”.

International action against the junta has not stopped the country’s generals from launching air strikes against resistance forces. Russia, China and India continue to engage the junta, lending it a degree of respectability. ASEAN has little to show in trying to get its member state back to the democratic path.

Later this year, the junta led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is threatening to hold elections. Will it carry any credibility?

Guest: Avinash Paliwal, Associate Professor in International Politics at SOAS, University of London.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

