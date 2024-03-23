GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Moscow concert hall shooting Live updates | White House says no indication of Ukraine's involvement

Attackers dressed in camouflaged outfits entered the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow on March 22 evening, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb; Russia’s Foreign Ministry called the incident a “terrorist attack”; The White House called the attack “terrible” but said there was no immediate indication of any link to the war in Ukraine.

March 23, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22,

Smoke rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian news agencies have reported multiple casualties after a shooting incident at a concert venue near Moscow on March 22.

Here’s what is known about the shooting so far:

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow on March 22 evening during a concert of the band “Picnic”, TASS reported.

Preliminary information suggested machine guns were used in the shooting, TASS reported.

Eyewitnesses told Russian agencies there were many injured and dead.

Video posted online by Russian news agencies showed billowing clouds of smoke and flames rising from the venue building. TASS reported that people remain inside the building, which is almost completely engulfed in flames.

Special units of Russia’s national guard as well as police and firefighters are on the scene, TASS said.

  • March 23, 2024 00:29
    Russian foreign ministry says receiving condolence messages from ordinary citizens

    “The Russian Foreign Ministry is receiving phone calls with condolences from ordinary citizens from all around the globe following the horrible tragedy at the Krokus City Hall venue in Moscow. They are expressing the strongest condemnation of this bloody terrorist attack, transpiring right before the eyes of the entire world,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. 

    “As the Russian authorities have already stated, all efforts at the current moment are devoted to saving the people [still at the site of the attack],” she added.

  • March 23, 2024 00:24
    Moscow cancels all major events over weekend

    All large-scale sporting, cultural and other public events will be cancelled in Moscow this weekend after a shooting incident, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

    The shooting happened at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday night. Blasts were heard from the building which is engulfed in flames.

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 00:21
    Russia says Moscow shooting ‘bloody terrorist attack’

    Russia condemned “a bloody terrorist attack” after a deadly shooting and fire at a Moscow concert hall.

    “The entire world community must condemn this despicable crime!”, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram. The FSB security service reported the attack left dead and wounded.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 00:19
    Helicopter trying to extinguish fire: TASS

    Helicopter is trying to extinguish the fire at the concert hall in Moscow, Russian news agency TASS reported

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 00:16
    Second blast heard at concert hall near Moscow

    A second explosion has been heard at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the site of a shooting incident, Russian news agencies reported.

    Russian authorities said they had stepped up security measures at Moscow airports and railway stations, agencies reported.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 00:15
    Around 100 evacuated via basement: Rescuers

    Around 100 people were evacuated from the basement of a Moscow concert hall building where a shooting and fire erupted on Friday, emergency services said as they tried to reach others sheltering on the roof.

    “Around 100 people have been evacuated from the basement by the firefighters. Work is ongoing to save people from the roof of the building with lifting equipment,” the Moscow region’s emergency situations ministry wrote on Telegram.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 00:13
    No indication of Ukraine involvement: White House

    The White House said it had no indication that Ukraine, which is fighting an invasion by Russia, was involved in a deadly attack on concert hall in Moscow.

    “There is no indication at this time that Ukraine, or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “I would disabuse you at this early hour of any connection to Ukraine.”

    - AFP

    Read more on the Russia - Ukraine war here.
  • March 23, 2024 00:11
    Russian Foreign Ministry calls on world to condemn ‘monstrous crime’

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the international community to condemn a shooting incident at a concert hall near Moscow, calling it “a monstrous crime.” 

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 00:07
    Images hard to watch: White House

    The White House said on March 22 that images of shooting in the Russian capital were “horrible and just hard to watch”.

  • March 23, 2024 00:07
    Gunmen opened fire at public

    At least three gunmen dressed in camouflage clothing opened fire at people in the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow, Russia’s state RIA news agency reported on March 22, and then started a fire inside the building. Between two and five people were involved in an attack, news agency Interfax reported.

    - Reuters

