Morning Digest : U.S. suspends travel from Europe for 30 days, COVID-19 now a pandemic, and more

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning March 13 as he seeks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the “foreign virus” and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travellers.

An American soldier, a British soldier and one U.S. contractor were killed Wednesday, a U.S. official said, in the deadliest rocket attack in years on an Iraqi military base hosting foreign troops.

National carrier Air India on Wednesday night announced temporary suspension of its flight services to Rome, Milan and Seoul. While services to Rome (Italy) are being discontinued from March 15 to March 25, flight operations to Milan (Italy) and Seoul in South Korea will remain suspended between March 14 and March 28, an airline official said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11 said that according to its assessment, COVID-19 “can be characterised as a pandemic.” “WHO has been assessing this outbreak round-the-clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” it said.

“It has been decided that all States/Union Territories should be advised to invoke provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 so that all advisories being issued from time to time by the Ministry/State/UTs are enforceable,” Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said on Wednesday, after a meeting of a high-level Group of Ministers here. The GoM was constituted to review, monitor and evaluate the preparedness and measures taken regarding the management of COVID-19 in India.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded the Delhi Police for “controlling the Delhi riots within 36 hours” and informed the Lok Sabha that the Centre plans to attach the properties of all those who indulged in arson and rioting.

Opposition leaders on Wednesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah for the failure of the Delhi police to immediately control the riots , with several of them of asking for his resignation and many parties including the Congress demanding a judicial inquiry into the violence.

The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging an Allahabad High Court order to the district and police authorities in Lucknow to “forthwith” remove roadside banners displaying the personal details of select persons accused of “vandalism” during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in December 2019.

“Monkeys, mice and ferrets are helping scientists to fight coronavirus because animal models can reveal how infections develop and aid efforts to develop drugs and vaccines”, the prestigious scientific journal ‘Nature’ has reported in its latest issue (12 March).

Crude oil prices have fallen to record lows as Saudi Arabia launched a coronavirus-sparked price war with Russia. Saudi Arabia slashed prices after Russia refused to go along with OPEC’s proposal to rescue the oil market, which has been on a decline due to coronavirus-related fears and restraints on economic activity.

The U.S. Supreme Court handed the White House a victory on Wednesday by allowing a policy to remain in place that allows asylum seekers to be sent back to Mexico.