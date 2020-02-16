International

Rocket attack hits near U.S. embassy in Iraq capital: U.S. military source

The assault sent warning sirens blaring across the high-security diplomatic compound but it was unclear exactly what was hit and how many rockets made impact, the source told AFP.

Multiple rockets hit near the U.S. embassy in Iraq's capital early on Sunday, an American military source said, the 19th attack against U.S. assets in the country since late October.

The assault sent warning sirens blaring across the high-security diplomatic compound but it was unclear exactly what was hit and how many rockets made impact, the source told AFP.

AFP's correspondents heard multiple strong explosions followed by aircraft circling near the Green Zone, the high-security enclave where the US embassy is located.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 7:20:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/rocket-attack-hits-near-us-embassy-in-iraq-capital-us-military-source/article30834245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY