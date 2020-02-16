Rocket attack hits near U.S. embassy in Iraq capital: U.S. military source

Multiple rockets hit near the U.S. embassy in Iraq's capital early on Sunday, an American military source said, the 19th attack against U.S. assets in the country since late October.

The assault sent warning sirens blaring across the high-security diplomatic compound but it was unclear exactly what was hit and how many rockets made impact, the source told AFP.

AFP's correspondents heard multiple strong explosions followed by aircraft circling near the Green Zone, the high-security enclave where the US embassy is located.