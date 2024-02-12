GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More than 50 people killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah: Hamas

The strikes hit 14 houses and three mosques in different parts of Rafah, according to the Hamas government.

February 12, 2024 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - Gaza Strip

AFP
Smoke billows during Israeli bombardment over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group.

Smoke billows during Israeli bombardment over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. | Photo Credit: AFP

At least 52 people were killed in heavy air strikes on densely crowded Rafah in southern Gaza before dawn on Monday, February 12, 20-24 according to the Hamas-run territory's Health Ministry.

AFP journalists and witnesses heard an intense series of strikes and saw smoke billowing above the city, which now hosts more than half of Gaza's total population after they fled bombardment elsewhere on the Strip.

What is Hamas, the Palestinian militant group?

The strikes hit 14 houses and three mosques in different parts of Rafah, according to the Hamas government.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Monday that it had "conducted a series of strikes on terror targets in the area of Shaboura in the southern Gaza Strip", adding that the strikes had concluded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his army to prepare a ground offensive on Rafah, Gaza's last major population centre that troops have yet to enter after Hamas's October 7 attacks sparked the war.

About 1.4 million Palestinians have crowded into Rafah, with many living in tents while food, water and medicine are becoming increasingly scarce.

