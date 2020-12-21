International

Moderna shots leave U.S. warehouses

Shipments of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine began leaving warehouses early on Sunday, heading for healthcare facilities around the U.S. in a push to distribute the second approved coronavirus vaccine.

The U.S. government plans to deliver 5.9 million Moderna shots and 2 million Pfizer shots this week.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2020 3:50:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/moderna-shots-leave-us-warehouses/article33379770.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY