Missouri sues Chinese leaders

The U.S. State of Missouri has sued China’s leadership over the coronavirus, prompting an angry rebuke from Beijing Wednesday over the “absurd” claim. Missouri is seeking damages over what it described as deliberate deception and insufficient action to stop the pandemic. The state lawsuit comes amid calls in Congress to punish China. Missouri — led by the Republican Party — filed a lawsuit in a federal court seeking in damages and an injunction on continuing actions by China that are alleged to include hoarding of protective equipment.