International

Military helicopter crash-lands in Russia, kills 4 on board

(Photo for representation purpose only): Mi-8 helicopter taking off at the Sulur Air Base at an air show held as part of the Platinum Jubilee of the Air Force, in Coimbatore on March 02, 2008.

(Photo for representation purpose only): Mi-8 helicopter taking off at the Sulur Air Base at an air show held as part of the Platinum Jubilee of the Air Force, in Coimbatore on March 02, 2008.   | Photo Credit: K_Ananthan

The crash involving a Mi-8 helicopter may have been caused by a technical malfunction, the Defense Ministry said. Three crew members and a technician on board died in the crash, according to the governor of Chukotka, Roman Kopin.

A Russian military helicopter crash-landed on an airfield on Tuesday in the far eastern region of Chukotka, killing four people, the military said.

The crash involving a Mi-8 helicopter may have been caused by a technical malfunction, the Defense Ministry said. Three crew members and a technician on board died in the crash, according to the governor of Chukotka, Roman Kopin.

It’s the second fatal incident with a military Mi-8 helicopter in a week. On May 19, another Mi-8 crash-landed near the town of Klin, 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Moscow, killing all three crew members.

Officials said at the time that crash was probably caused by a technical malfunction.

The Mi-8 is a multipurpose, medium twin-turbine helicopter, originally designed in the Soviet Union and now produced by Russia. It is one of the most common helicopters in the Russian armed forces.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 1:10:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/military-helicopter-crash-lands-in-russia-kills-4-on-board/article31677240.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY