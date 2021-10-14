International

Man kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway

Police walk at the scene after a man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people in Kongsberg, Norway on October 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others October 13 near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said.

The police chief in the town of Kongsberg announced the deaths at a news conference.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this,” Oeying Aas said.

Police were alerted to the attack around 6.30 p.m. local time. The community is 66 km southwest of Oslo.

According to police, the suspect walked around the city shooting at people with arrows. An investigation is underway.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2021 1:54:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/man-kills-several-people-with-bow-and-arrows-in-norway/article36996294.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY