Man held for ‘honour killings’ of cousins in Pak.

Murder after victims video went viral

The Pakistan police have arrested a man over alleged “honour killings” of his two cousins, who appeared in a viral video being kissed by someone, police said on Thursday.

The two women were shot dead last week in a northwestern district near the Afghan border, where women are subjected to strict tribal codes that limit their movement outside of the home.

Muhammad Aslam, the 26-year-old first cousin of the victims, is accused of carrying out the murders.

“We have arrested the main suspect and are trying to recover the pistol he used,” said Mohammad Nawaz Khan, who is investigating the case.

Police said the victims, both in their 20s, were later gunned down in North Waziristan’s remote Garyum village and buried by family members.

A third woman seen in the video, recorded last year, is the wife of the suspected killer but has been safely located, police added.

Two other relatives of the women have also been arrested over the killings, while the man in the video and the man who filmed it have both been arrested for indecency.

Around a thousand Pakistani women are murdered in honour killings each year.

