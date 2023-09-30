HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maldivians vote in a run-off Presidential in shadow of India-China power play

The main opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu’s party is viewed as heavily pro-China

September 30, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - MALE, Maldives

AP
People's National Congress (PNC) candidate Mohamed Muizzu casts his ballot at a polling station during the second round of Maldives' presidential election in Male on September 30, 2023. The Maldives began voting on September 30 to decide their next president in a referendum on whether to hitch their fortunes to China or India, both vying for influence in the tropical paradise. (Photo by Mohamed Afrah / AFP)

People's National Congress (PNC) candidate Mohamed Muizzu casts his ballot at a polling station during the second round of Maldives' presidential election in Male on September 30, 2023. The Maldives began voting on September 30 to decide their next president in a referendum on whether to hitch their fortunes to China or India, both vying for influence in the tropical paradise. (Photo by Mohamed Afrah / AFP) | Photo Credit: MOHAMED AFRAH

Maldivians were voting on September 30 in the run-off presidential election which has turned into a virtual referendum on which regional power — India or China — will have the biggest influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.

Neither main opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu nor incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih got more than 50% in the first round of voting earlier in September, triggering a runoff election. Mr. Solih, who was first elected president in 2018, is battling allegations by Mr. Muizzu that he had allowed India an unchecked presence in the country. Mr. Muizzu's party, the People’s National Congress, is viewed as heavily pro-China.

Mr. Muizzu secured a surprise lead with more than 46% of votes in the first round, while Mr. Solih secured 39% votes.

Abdullah Yameen, leader of the People’s National Congress, made the Maldives a part of China’s Belt and Road initiative during his presidency 2013 to 2018. The initiative is meant to build railroads, ports and highways to expand trade — and China’s influence — across Asia, Africa and Europe.

The Maldives is made up of 1,200 coral islands in the Indian Ocean located by the main shipping route between the East and the West.

Mr. Muizzu promised that if he won the Presidency, he would remove Indian troops stationed in the Maldives and balance the country’s trade relations, which he said were heavily in India’s favor.

There are more than 2,82,000 eligible voters and the runoff result is expected Sunday.

Related Topics

Maldives / election

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.