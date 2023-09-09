Maldivian voters start early on polling day to choose next President

September 09, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - MALE

Maldivian voters, known for their high, near-90% turnout in past elections, began lining up at polling stations in capital Male early on Saturday, to choose their President in a crucial contest.

Several schools, set up as polling stations, were buzzing with early voters. While eight candidates, including three independents, are running for the country’s top office, for voters it was a choice between continuity and change.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I want change, but I certainly want improvement in planning policy and implementing it,” said a 33-year-old voter who asked not to be named. “I am here to basically exercise my democratic right,” she told The Hindu, outside a polling station.

Incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, elected in 2018 from the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), is seeking a second term after his party split with Parliamentary Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed deciding to break away. His supporters formed The Democrats and have fielded a separate candidate. Male Mayor Mohamed Muizzu, backed by the People’s National Congress in the main oppositional camp, has emerged an important contender, according to local political observers.

Most candidates, including President Solih, have promised good governance, economic development and opportunities for youth in their manifestos. Some voters said the televised debate helped them make up their mind. “I did not want to go just by the poll manifesto, so I took a decision based on the debate. I think we need a leader who has a clear vision and the ability to express it to the public,” said a first-time voter, also requesting anonymity.

As many as 574 ballot boxes have been placed across the capital, and in over 300 atolls, in addition to tourist resorts and overseas election centres, the island nation’s Election Commission said, highlighting the logistics behind the elections. The Indian Ocean archipelago has a 99.4 % literacy rate, and of its 5.2 lakh-population, more than half are eligible to vote. If no candidate secures over 50 % of the vote, a run-off election will have to be held within 21 days, authorities said.