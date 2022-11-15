  1. EPaper
Maldives arrests 14 for alleged Islamic State-tied bomb plot

Police in Maldives have arrested 14 people allegedly working with foreign Islamic extremists to carry out a bombing in the archipelago

November 15, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MALE, Maldives

AP
File image.

File image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Police in Maldives have arrested 14 people allegedly working with foreign Islamic extremists to carry out a bombing in the tiny archipelago state, police said.

The suspects had been working with the Islamic State group and apparently planning an attack with the intent of killing many people, Uswath Ahmed, the nation's counterterrorism head, told reporters Monday night. He did not elaborate.

He said the suspects were arrested last Friday in three locations in the country and 13 homes were raided.

Maldives has seen a rise in religious extremism in recent years. The Sunni Muslim nation of 500,000 people had the highest number of people per capita fighting in foreign wars.

The country's former president and current Parliament speaker Mohamed Nasheed was critically injured in a bike bomb attack near his home last year. Mr. Nasheed is known to be a liberal, pro-West politician.

