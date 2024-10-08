The single phase 15th Haryana Assembly General Election was held on Saturday (October 5, 2024) with a turnout of 68%. The counting of the votes will begin on Tuesday (October 7, 2024).

According to the Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, the highest turnout was reported in the Sirsa district with 75.36% and the lowest in the Faridabad district with 56.49% of the people voting. The highest turnout for a constituency was recorded in the Ellenabad Assembly constituency and the lowest in the Badkhal Assembly constituency with 80.61% and 48.27% of the people voting, respectively.

Out of the 2,03,54,350 people across the 90 constituencies of Haryana, 1,38,19,776 showed up to vote on Saturday (October 5, 2024). Of these, 74,28,124 men, 63,91,534 women, and 118 third-gender voters exercised their franchise.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal on Monday (October 7, 2024) told ANI that a robust three-tier security cordon has been established to safeguard Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The EVM machines are stored in four strong rooms of the Kurukshetra University under surveillance.

The exit polls predict the Congress party coming back to power. Both BJP and Congress are confident of winning the Haryana Assembly elections.