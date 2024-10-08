GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Haryana Assembly election results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin from 8am

The EVM machines are stored in four strong rooms of the Kurukshetra University under surveillance

Updated - October 08, 2024 07:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room ahead of the counting of votes of the Haryana Assembly elections.

Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room ahead of the counting of votes of the Haryana Assembly elections. | Photo Credit: PTI

The single phase 15th Haryana Assembly General Election was held on Saturday (October 5, 2024) with a turnout of 68%. The counting of the votes will begin on Tuesday (October 7, 2024).

According to the Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, the highest turnout was reported in the Sirsa district with 75.36% and the lowest in the Faridabad district with 56.49% of the people voting. The highest turnout for a constituency was recorded in the Ellenabad Assembly constituency and the lowest in the Badkhal Assembly constituency with 80.61% and 48.27% of the people voting, respectively.

Also read: Haryana records 68% voter turnout in Assembly election

Out of the 2,03,54,350 people across the 90 constituencies of Haryana, 1,38,19,776 showed up to vote on Saturday (October 5, 2024). Of these, 74,28,124 men, 63,91,534 women, and 118 third-gender voters exercised their franchise.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal on Monday (October 7, 2024) told ANI that a robust three-tier security cordon has been established to safeguard Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The EVM machines are stored in four strong rooms of the Kurukshetra University under surveillance.

The exit polls predict the Congress party coming back to power. Both BJP and Congress are confident of winning the Haryana Assembly elections.

(Here are the live updates)
  • October 08, 2024 07:11
    Security arrangements heightened ahead of the counting in Haryana
  • October 08, 2024 07:00
    Haryana recorded 68% turnout

    After the completion of the single-phase election, Haryana recorded a turnout of 68%.

    The highest turnout was reported in the Sirsa district with 75.36% and the lowest in the Faridabad district with 56.49% of the people voting.

    Out of the 2,03,54,350 people across the 90 constituencies of Haryana, 1,38,19,776 showed up to vote on the election day. Of these, 74,28,124 men, 63,91,534 women, and 118 third-gender voters exercised their franchise.

  • October 08, 2024 07:00
    Exit polls predict coming back of Congress

    The exit polls the coming back of the Congress party to power. Both the Congress party and BJP are confident about winning the election.

    Most of the agencies that did exit polls predicted around 40 seats for the Congess party.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:00 am IST

Related Topics

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Haryana / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.