Malawi opposition leader declared winner of presidential re-run

Mr. Chakwera secured the required majority, with 58.57% of the vote

It was a dramatic reversal of the incumbent’s discredited win in a process that has been seen as a triumph for African democracy

Malawi’s electoral commission declared opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera winner of a re-run presidential election on Saturday, a dramatic reversal of the incumbent’s discredited win in a process that has been seen as a triumph for African democracy.

Mr. Chakwera secured the required majority, with 58.57% of the vote, the electoral commission said.

