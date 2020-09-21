Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,291

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 20, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. It also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, up from 21 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,291, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.