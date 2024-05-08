GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Macron hosts Xi in French mountains to talk Ukraine, trade

May 08, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Tarbes

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and his wife Peng Liyuan watch folklore dancers at the Tourmalet pass, in the Pyrenees moutains, as part of his two-day state visit to France, on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron was on Tuesday hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping at one of his beloved childhood haunts in the Pyrenees mountains, pressing a message to Beijing not to support Russia’s war against Ukraine and to accept fairer trade.

The first day of Mr. Xi’s state visit to France, his first to Europe since 2019, saw respectful but sometimes robust exchanges between the two men during a succession of talks on Monday.

The peaceful mountain village of Bagnere-de-Bigorre and nearby La Mongie — as well as lunch accompanied by their wives, Peng Liyuan and Brigitte Macron — will allow Mr. Xi and Mr. Macron to explore these issues in relative privacy.

Mr. Macron personally welcomed Mr. Xi when he arrived at Tarbes airport in southwest France and the leaders headed to a mountain restaurant to dine on local lamb, cheeses and wines.

Europe is concerned that while officially neutral over the Ukraine conflict, Beijing is essentially backing Russia, which is using Chinese machine tools for weapons production.

After a bilateral meeting with Mr. Xi, Mr. Macron welcomed China’s “commitments” not to supply arms to Russia, while also expressing concern over possible deliveries of dual-use technology.

