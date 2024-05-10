GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lebanon security source says 4 Hezbollah dead in Israeli strike

Published - May 10, 2024 03:42 am IST - Beirut

AFP
A military barrier is placed on a road near the the border with Lebanon on April 18, 2024 in Rosh Hanikra, Israel. File

A military barrier is placed on a road near the the border with Lebanon on April 18, 2024 in Rosh Hanikra, Israel. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Lebanese security source said four Hezbollah members were killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the country's south, the latest such raid in months of cross-border hostilities.

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement began attacking Israel in support of ally Hamas a day after the Palestinian militant group's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel that sparked war in the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanese security source, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said that "four Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israeli drone strike on their vehicle in Bafliyeh", about 15 kilometres (10 miles) from the frontier.

The Israeli army told AFP: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."

Lebanon's civil defence reported "four martyrs" in an "Israeli air strike" on the main road in Bafliyeh, adding that teams worked to put out the fire that erupted in the vehicle.

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported at least one dead in a strike on the same road, which it attributed to "enemy aircraft".

Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the incident.

The powerful, Iran-backed Shiite Muslim movement has stepped up its attacks in recent weeks, while Israel's military has struck deeper into Lebanese territory.

At least 399 people have been killed in Lebanon in seven months of cross-border violence, mostly militants but also including more than 70 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says 14 soldiers and nine civilians have been killed on its side of the border, including one on Wednesday.

Three Israeli soldiers have been reported killed in north Lebanon this week.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah said two of its fighters had been killed, while Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said three of its own combatants were killed on the Lebanon-Israel border.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides.

Related Topics

Lebanon / Israel

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.