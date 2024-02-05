GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

Buckingham Palace says that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment

February 05, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated February 06, 2024 12:09 am IST - LONDON

AP
Undated handout photo provided by Buckingham Palace on February 5, 2024 of King Charles.

Undated handout photo provided by Buckingham Palace on February 5, 2024 of King Charles. | Photo Credit: Reuters

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said on February 5.

The palace says the cancer is not related to the king’s recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.

The palace said “a separate issue of concern was noted” during King Charles' treatment for an enlarged prostate last month. “Diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” it said.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

It said King Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Related Topics

United Kingdom / cancer

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.