King Charles III’s coronation ceremony live updates | Charles III crowned King at first U.K. coronation in 70 years

The Archbishop of Canterbury crowned King Charles in a lavish coronation ceremony in London on Saturday, placing the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown on the monarch’s head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.
- May 06, 2023 16:40Charles III crowned King at first U.K. coronation in 70 years
- May 06, 2023 16:34King Charles III takes second oath at Coronation ceremony
King Charles III during his Coronation ceremony on Saturday took the second oath -- the Accession Declaration Oath -- stating that he is a “faithful Protestant”.
The Archbishop of Canterbury acknowledged the multiple faiths observed in the UK by saying the Church of England “will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely”.
Welby then administered the Coronation Oath -- a legal requirement and asked King Charles, 74, to confirm that he would uphold the law and the Church of England during his reign.
The King then placed his hand on the Holy Gospel and pledged to “perform and keep” his promises.
- May 06, 2023 16:31His Majesty Charles III swears to govern the people with justice and mercy
His Majesty Charles III swears to govern the people with justice and mercy, and to uphold the Anglican Church of England and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.
- May 06, 2023 16:29UK PM Rishi Sunak reads from biblical book at multi-faith Coronation
Rishi Sunak on Saturday made history as the first Indian-origin British Prime Minister to perform a reading at the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London.
The 42-year-old British Hindu leader read from the Epistle to the Colossians from the New Testament reflecting the theme of service to others, in keeping with the recent tradition of UK Prime Ministers giving readings at State occasions.
He and his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, led the procession of flag-bearers as the UK’s Union Jack flag was carried into the Abbey by a high-ranking Royal Air Force (RAF) cadet.
“In the Abbey where monarchs have been crowned for almost a thousand years, representatives of every faith will play a central role for the first time,” said Sunak, in a statement on the eve of the historic event.
“The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride. Together with friends from across the Commonwealth and beyond, we will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy: its constancy, devotion to duty, and service to others. No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties,” he said.
- May 06, 2023 16:26Charles III being crowned as King
The ceremony to crown Charles III as the next King of United Kingdom began with hymns and prayers.
The King turned to each of the four points of the compass before The Archbishop of Canterbury proclaims him the ‘undoubted King’. The congregation shouts ‘God Save King Charles!’.
- May 06, 2023 16:11Ukraine congratulates Britain on coronation, thanks it for support
Ukraine’s Defence Ministry released a video to congratulate Britain on King Charles’ coronation and to thank the country for its support during the war with Russia.
“On the eve of the historic coronation, we’d like to thank our British friends for your friendship. We are grateful for your unwavering support and partnership, especially in the past year!,” the Ministry said on Twitter.
- May 06, 2023 16:05China’s Xi sends congratulatory message to King Charles III
China’s President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on their coronation, Chinese state media reported. Mr. Xi said that China is willing to expand cooperation and cultural exchanges with the UK and that the two countries should jointly promote peace and cooperation.
- May 06, 2023 15:56King and Queen at Westminster Abbey
Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort attend their coronations at Westminster Abbey.Photo Credit: AFP
- May 06, 2023 15:52Prince, Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey
The Prince of Wales William and the Princess of Wales Catherine arrived at the Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronations of the King and the Queen.Photo Credit: AFP
- May 06, 2023 15:49Hundred newly-minted 50 pence pieces worth £50 bearing King’s image swapped for sword at Coronation
A hundred silver-coloured newly-minted coins of 50 pence bearing an effigy of the crowned King will be exchanged for a glittering Jewelled Sword of Offering as part of an ancient custom during the coronation, a media report said. The Lord President of the Privy Council, and Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, will carry out the task, redeeming the sword for the bag of silver-coloured coins, worth £50 in total, at the altar in Westminster Abbey, reported The Independent newspaper.
The exchange - modernised in decimalised currency introduced since the last coronation 70 years ago - forms a traditional part of the ceremony, in which a peer offer the price of 100 silver shillings in return.
- May 06, 2023 15:46King and Queen at Westminster Abbey
The King and Queen arrived at the Westminster Abbey in Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of Household Cavalry, the Royal Family said.
- May 06, 2023 15:37Coronation service starts to crown Charles III King
The Coronation service has started to crown Charles III as the King of United Kingdom in a ceremony built on ancient traditions
- May 06, 2023 15:26The King’s procession has arrived at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, arrive at Westminster Abbey for their historic coronation. (PTI)
- May 06, 2023 15:22Vice President Dhankhar arrives at Westminster Abbey for King Charles coronation
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr. Sudeep Dhankhar arrived at Westminster Abbey to represent India at the historic crowning ceremony of King Charles.
Mr. Dhankhar and his wife will be seated alongside other Commonwealth Heads of State at the ceremony.
On Friday, Mr. Dhankar interacted with King Charles at a reception soon after his arrival.
“VP Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPIndia joined leaders of the Commonwealth countries at a special event hosted by H.M. King Charles III at the Marlborough House, London. Exchanged views with Commonwealth leaders on making the institution of the Commonwealth stronger and more focused,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
- May 06, 2023 15:15King Charles III and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey for Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, have left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey.
The royal couple are travelling at a stately pace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach bearing a gilded crown, which was commissioned for Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.
The procession involves around 200 members of the armed forces, centred around the Sovereign’s Escort of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. (PTI)
- May 06, 2023 15:14King Charles III and Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, have arrived in a motorcade at Buckingham Palace ahead of their coronation.
Loud cheers erupted among the crowds of wellwishers lining the Mall, the grand avenue leading to the palace, as the line of cars drove by. Charles and Camilla were seen waving at the crowds from within their Bentley.
The couple is expected to depart from the palace in the Diamond Jubilee state coach later this morning to Westminster Abbey, where they will be crowned.
Meanwhile, at the Abbey, many politicians and celebrities have arrived and taken their seats. Musicians have started warming up ahead of the ceremony, which is due to begin at 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT). (PTI)
- May 06, 2023 15:13Camilla becomes officially known as Queen Camilla on Coronation day
Camilla, King Charles III’s wife, will officially become ‘Queen’ from ‘Queen Consort’ on Saturday during a historic Coronation ceremony.
Buckingham Palace tweeted late on the eve of the coronation, using “Queen Camilla” for the first time on the monarchy’s official account.
Sharing footage of the floral splendour and scene set in the coronation theatre, the post read: “Westminster Abbey is ready for the #Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla”.
The 75-year-old former Parker Bowles will be anointed and crowned in Westminster Abbey during a historic ceremony. (PTI)
- May 06, 2023 15:12Members of anti-monarchy group arrested
The anti-monarchy group Republic says several of its members have been arrested as they prepared to protest the coronation of King Charles III.
The group plans to hold placards and chant “Not my king” during the monarch’s procession to Westminster Abbey. It says police were informed in advance of its plans.
But on Saturday morning several of the group’s members were stopped near Trafalgar Square and led to police vans.
Others managed to protest along the route, dressed in yellow and waving placards with slogans including “king parasite” and “abolish the monarchy.” Police have said they will have have a “low tolerance” for people seeking to disrupt the day, sparking criticism that they are clamping down on free speech. (AP)
- May 06, 2023 15:10“A new era is born”: U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday issued a special message in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III, saying “A new era is born.” He also highlighted the central role to be played by all faiths in a religious ceremony over a thousand years old.
The Indian-origin leader and the first-ever Hindu incumbent of 10 Downing Street will himself play an active role in the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday when he reads from the biblical book of Colossians in keeping with the recent tradition of U.K. Prime Ministers giving readings at State occasions.
“The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride. Together with friends from across the Commonwealth and beyond, we will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy: its constancy, devotion to duty, and service to others. No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties,” he said.(PTI)
- May 06, 2023 15:08Mumbai dabbawalas send ‘Puneri Pagadi’, traditional stole as gifts to King Charles ahead of his coronation
Mumbai’s famous dabbawalas have sent the traditional ‘Puneri Pagadi’ headgear and ‘Uparne’, a traditional stole, as special gifts to King Charles III ahead of his coronation ceremony.
‘Puneri Pagadi’ is a traditional headgear introduced in the 19th century and is considered a symbol of pride and honour in Maharashtra’s Pune city. ‘Uparne’ is a piece of fabric worn over shoulders by men during traditional ceremonies.
Ramdas Karwande, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Sanghatana, told PTI that this time they have not been invited for the coronation ceremony of the 74-year-old British monarch. (PTI)
- May 06, 2023 15:06Prince Harry, Andrew to have no formal role at coronation
The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York will not have any formal role at the coronation of King Charles on Saturday, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
Harry and Andrew, who are no longer working royals, will attend the service but will not perform any duties, The Independent newspaper reported.
The two non-working members of the British Royal family will also be absent from the procession behind the Gold State Coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony. (PTI)
- May 06, 2023 15:06Crowds descend on London ahead of King Charles’ coronation
Thousands of people are descending on London on Saturday hoping to catch a glimpse of King Charles as he prepares to be crowned in a historic ceremony, which will also be watched by millions around the world.
British military personnel marched over Westminster Bridge ahead of the spectacular ceremony.
Waterloo Station started buzzing into life shortly after 5 am local with hats, dresses, flags and even clothes for dogs emblazoned with Union Flags, Sky News reported.
They are all hoping to secure a spot to catch a glimpse of the King in the country’s first coronation in 70 years.
Meanwhile, the first of more than 5,000 military personnel have arrived at Waterloo by train for the historic ceremony, it said. (PTI)
- May 06, 2023 15:055 things to look for during King Charles III’s coronation
This coronation will be shorter and more inclusive than his mother’s in 1953. Faith leaders from outside the Church of England will take an active role in the ceremony for the first time. And people from all four nations of the United Kingdom, as well as the Commonwealth, will take part.
Here are Five artefacts -- the coronation chair and stone of scone, coronation spoon, Cullinan Diamond, St. Edward’s crown and the Gold State Coach -- that will play a central role in Saturday’s events.
To know more, here is a brief primer on the coronation, explained in charts.
- May 06, 2023 15:00Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
A woman fashion designer from a village in West Bengal’s Hooghly district has designed a dress for British Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III and received a letter from the Royal family thanking her and inviting her to attend the coronation ceremony on May 6.
Priyanka Mallick, the 29-year-old fashion designer, hopes that the King and the Queen will wear the brooch and the dress respectively during the coronation to be held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Read more about Ms. Mallick here.
- May 06, 2023 14:58Diaspora must counter baseless narratives about India: Vice-President Dhankhar tells community in London
India is proud of its 32-million-strong diaspora which must continue to counter “ill-premised” and “unfounded” narratives about the country and act as its 24x7 ambassadors, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said.
Mr. Dhankar, who is in the U.K. on a two-day visit to attend the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, addressed the Indian community on Friday night.
He focussed his address on the impressive growth strides being made by India and its success story as a “democracy functioning at an unmatched level”.
The Vice President spoke more about India’s evolution. Read more here.
- May 06, 2023 14:55Honour for Sikh community worldwide, says peer bearing Coronation Glove for King Charles
Lord Indarjit Singh is the British Sikh peer who hands over a key item of the regalia to King Charles III during his Coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, symbolic of the multi-faith note being struck at the traditionally Christian ceremony.
The 90-year-old peer will form part of a procession of peers who walk up to the altar before handing over the Coronation Glove, which is a demonstration of the Sovereign as advocate and challenger for the protection and honour of the people. It also bears a second meaning, as a reminder of holding power, symbolised in the royal Sceptre, gently in a gloved hand.
“It’s a great honour for myself, but much more for the wider Sikh community, in this country, in India and further afield wherever Sikhs are across the globe. It’s a recognition of the King’s view of inclusivity,” said Lord Singh, in an interview ahead of the historic ceremony. (PTI)
- May 06, 2023 14:54Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony
Charles will be crowned the King of the United Kingdom amid spectacular pomp and pageantry at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday in a solemn religious ceremony that dates back almost a thousand years.
Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British Coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066 and King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, will follow in the footsteps of this grand tradition in a service themed “Called to Serve”.
The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, with faith leaders and representatives of the Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Jewish communities processing through the Abbey ahead of the service. (PTI)
COMMents
SHARE