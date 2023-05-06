King Charles III’s coronation ceremony live updates | Charles III crowned King at first U.K. coronation in 70 years

Charles has been crowned the King of the United Kingdom amid spectacular pomp and pageantry at Westminster Abbey in London in a solemn religious ceremony that dates back almost a thousand years

May 06, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

King Charles III becomes the 40th British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, surrounded by heavy symbolism of his many passions, including a drive towards more sustainable living, a multi-faith outlook and a great love for India and the wider Commonwealth.

While he ascended to the throne immediately after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last September, the 74-year-old will be formally crowned King when the Archbishop of Canterbury concludes the religious ceremony by inviting the 2,200-strong congregation and millions watching worldwide to swear allegiance to the new British Sovereign.

At the end of the service, he will receive a spoken greeting delivered in unison by representatives from Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Jewish communities.

