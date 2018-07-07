July 2, 2018, when Mexico’s Leftist President-elect and Donald Trump talked immigration

After winning the Mexican presidency in a landslide victory last Sunday, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss immigration, trade and security issues amid strained relations between the neighbours. Mr. Lopez Obrador, 64, was the first Leftist to win the presidency since one-party rule ended in 2000. Mr. Trump said he believed Mr. Lopez Obrador would help the U.S. secure its southern border. Reuters quoted Mr. Trump as saying that both leaders had touched on a trade deal. Mr. Lopez Obrador took to Twitter and clarified that he had proposed a comprehensive deal to create jobs, lower immigration and improve security.

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new “zero tolerance” policy by the Trump administration, are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, U.S. on June 18, 2018. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

On the campaign trail, Mr. Lopez Obrador had said he wanted to broker a deal with the U.S. to stem illegal immigration through jobs rather than a border wall.