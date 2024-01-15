GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Japanese PM visits earthquake-hit zone, vows support

The magnitude 7.6 earthquake left 221 dead and more than 20 others still missing

January 15, 2024 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - TOKYO

AP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with volunteers at an evacuation center in Suzu on January 14.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with volunteers at an evacuation center in Suzu on January 14. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was “speechless” by the severity and immense destruction of the disaster zone he saw during the helicopter ride on his first visit to the country’s north-central region of Noto since the deadly January 1 earthquakes, amid worries about spreading diseases in evacuation centers.

Mr. Kishida pledged to do his utmost to improve the living conditions of the evacuees and to rebuild their homes and restore their livelihoods as soon as possible.

The magnitude 7.6 earthquake left 221 dead and more than 20 others still missing while injuring hundreds. More than 20,000 people, many of whom had their homes damaged or destroyed, are taking refuge at about 400 school gymnasiums, community centres and other makeshift facilities, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency report.

Road damage has hampered rescue efforts, and though relief supplies have reached most regions affected by the quake, hundreds of people in isolated areas are getting little support.

The Prime Minister said he took the evacuee’s conditions seriously and promised support. “We will do everything we can so that you can have hope for the future,” he said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also stressed in a pre-recorded interview with NHK the importance of relocating the residents taking into consideration their sense of community, jobs and education.

