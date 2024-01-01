GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Japan tsunami LIVE updates | Tsunami hits Japan after a series of strong earthquakes

Japan is an extremely quake-prone nation. In March 2011, a major quake and tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant

January 01, 2024 02:36 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Road cracks caused by an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo.

Road cracks caused by an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. | Photo Credit: Kyodo via Reuters

Following a string of strong earthquakes the north coast of central Japan, the first tsunami waves arrived, some over a meter high. The U.S. Geological Survey and other agencies had earlier recorded a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake. Waves as high as 1.2 meters struck Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A major tsunami warning was issued for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu. Japan chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi called on residents to evacuate to a safe place following the earthquake and tsunami.

Track latest updates:

  • January 01, 2024 14:45
    Around 33,500 households without power after Japan quakes

    This image taken in Hong Kong on January 1, 2024, shows a warning message on a screen from a live feed on NHK World asking people to evacuate from the area after a series of major earthquakes hit central Japan.

    Around 33,500 households were without power around the epicentre of a series of major earthquakes in central Japan, local utilities said.

    AFP

  • January 01, 2024 14:40
    Russia declares tsunami warning in far eastern cities

    Russia declared a tsunami warning in the far eastern cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka, state news agency TASS reported, citing the cities’ mayoralties.

  • January 01, 2024 14:39
    Major highways closed near epicentre of Japan quakes

    Several major highways were closed on January 1 around the epicentre of a series of major earthquakes in central Japan, the road operator said.

    Shinkansen bullet train services were also suspended between Tokyo and the epicentre in the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of Japan’s main island of Honshu, Japan Railways said.

    AFP

  • January 01, 2024 14:38
    Russia says Sakhalin island under threat from Japan tsunami, evacuations underway

    Russia’s emergencies ministry said that parts of the western coast Sakhalin island, situated close to Japan on Russia’s Pacific seaboard, were under threat of tsunami, and that the local population was being evacuated, state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

    Reuters

  • January 01, 2024 14:37
    Tsunami waves hit Japan after series of quakes

    Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 metres (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

    NHK said the tsunami waves could keep returning, and warnings were continuing to be aired nearly an hour after the initial alert.

    Read here

Related Topics

natural disasters / Environmental disasters / Japan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.