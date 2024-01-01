Japan tsunami LIVE updates | Tsunami hits Japan after a series of strong earthquakes

January 01, 2024 02:36 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

Following a string of strong earthquakes the north coast of central Japan, the first tsunami waves arrived, some over a meter high. The U.S. Geological Survey and other agencies had earlier recorded a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake. Waves as high as 1.2 meters struck Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A major tsunami warning was issued for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu. Japan chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi called on residents to evacuate to a safe place following the earthquake and tsunami.

Track latest updates: