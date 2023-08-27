HamberMenu
Multiple people killed in Jacksonville store shooting, mayor says

Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store in the city

August 27, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - JACKSONVILLE, Florida

AP

Multiple people were fatally shot on August 26, inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store, the city's mayor has told a television station.

Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT “there are a number of fatalities” inside the store but didn't give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University.

“This is unacceptable,” Mr. Deegan told the station. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”

Further details were not immediately available.

The shooting happened five years to the day when a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, killing two people before fatally shooting himself.

