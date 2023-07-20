HamberMenu
One killed, 2 injured in shooting at Walmart in Florida

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 40 km southwest of Miami.

July 20, 2023 06:22 am | Updated 06:22 am IST - Miami

AP
A Walmart sign on August 18, 2015 in Miami, Florida. File photos used for representational purpose only.

A Walmart sign on August 18, 2015 in Miami, Florida. File photos used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 40 km southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Also read: Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas

Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren't immediately identified.

Officials didn't immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

